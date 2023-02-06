ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $37.00 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00223325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05391413 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,901,951.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.