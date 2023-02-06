Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.45 target price on the stock.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$32.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

