Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.45 target price on the stock.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ASND opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$32.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.