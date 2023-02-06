Arweave Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $11.32 or 0.00049197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $378.18 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,020.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00584198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00186025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a decentralized storage network that seeks to offer a platform for the indefinite storage of data. Describing itself as “a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets,” the network primarily hosts “the permaweb” — a permanent, decentralized web with a number of community-driven applications and platforms.The Arweave network uses a native cryptocurrency, AR, to pay “miners” to indefinitely store the network's information.The project was first announced as Archain in August 2017, later rebranding to Arweave in February 2018 and officially launching in June 2018.The core technology that powers the Arweave is the blockweave. Just as a blockchain is a linked collection of blocks containing transactions, a blockweave — specifically designed for the Arweave protocol — is a set of blocks that contain data, linking to multiple previous blocks from the network. This data structure allows the network to an enforce that miners provide a ‘Proof of Access’ (PoA) to old data in order to add new blocks.Unlike in a traditional blockchain, where miners are forced to expend electricity in order to earn tokens, in the Arweave network miners are also encouraged to replicate valuable data (the information stored in the network) in order to gain tokens. This mechanism offsets the value that is normally wasted in blockchain networks, with useful, energy efficient storage of data.”

