Arweave Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $11.32 or 0.00049197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $378.18 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,020.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00584198 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00186025 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
