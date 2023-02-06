Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down to $36.74

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $35.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 149,526 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

