Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcos Dorados traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 425,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 778,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 338,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

