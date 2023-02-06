Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.44. 15,256,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,157,945. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.84.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

