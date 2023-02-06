Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $634,533.41 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024619 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

