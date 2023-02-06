Analyzing Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 1.14 $228.03 million $6.48 4.98 Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.53 $93.41 million $2.14 7.63

Analyst Ratings

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Horizon Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.27%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 24.85% 21.40% 1.32% Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 14.05% 1.22%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Horizon Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses on high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

