Analyzing Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 14.28 $18.33 million ($0.23) -189.64 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -5.69% 20.24% 15.01% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Rambus and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rambus and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Rambus beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

