Analysts’ Upgrades for February 6th (CAIXY, CELH, CHD, CIOXY, DEO, GRFS, JCRRF, LLOY, LSTR, LYB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 6th:

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 55 ($0.68).

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $109.00 price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $121.00.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

