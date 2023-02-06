Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Target Price at $522.50

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $522.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

