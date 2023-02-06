Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 293,289 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 670,323 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. 41,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

