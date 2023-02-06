American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day moving average is $151.90. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

