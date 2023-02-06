Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,287,000 after purchasing an additional 331,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H&R Block Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 91,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,090. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.