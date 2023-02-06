Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,239,070. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

