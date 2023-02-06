Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.49. The company had a trading volume of 204,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,895. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.27.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

