Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) received a $130.00 price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,525,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

