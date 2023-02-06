Alliance Global Partners Trims Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price to $3.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $3,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

