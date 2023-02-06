Allen Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

