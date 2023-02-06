Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $109.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

