Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 176 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,372. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.