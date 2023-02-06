Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 19,008 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,935. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

