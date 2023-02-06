Allen Capital Group LLC Has $964,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $267.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

