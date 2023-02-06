Allen Capital Group LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 46,091.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 317,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 316,646 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

SPEU traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.