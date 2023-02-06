Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $185.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

