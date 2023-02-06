Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Keny Frank Wilper Sells 503 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.77. 199,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $185.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Allegiant Travel

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.