Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.