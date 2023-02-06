Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

