Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $177,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

