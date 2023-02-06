Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,320 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,567 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $248.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

