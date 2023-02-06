Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $4.38 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 600,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,849. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $152.69.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.