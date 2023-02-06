Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 8,518 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.33 on Monday, hitting $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 255,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,717. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.39.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

