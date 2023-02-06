Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average is $238.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.