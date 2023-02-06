Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $4.98 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Dollar General makes up 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 34.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,029 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $1,207,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.05. The company had a trading volume of 220,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,578. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.