Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.07. 195,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,475. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $168.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($117.33) to GBX 9,890 ($122.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.01) to GBX 9,630 ($118.93) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

