Aigen Investment Management LP Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 366.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises about 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.14% of AutoNation worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $133.69. The stock had a trading volume of 144,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $140.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

