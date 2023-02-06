Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.66 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy Dividend Announcement

NYSE ETR traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $107.65. 161,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.