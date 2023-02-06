Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 786.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 190,697 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,673,000 after buying an additional 151,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $7,386,920 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $136.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

