Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 266,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,336. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.