Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

ZBRA traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $509.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

