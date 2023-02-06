Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 74,402 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 339,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.