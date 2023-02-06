Ag Growth International’s (AFN) Outperform Market Weight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.63.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$53.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$28.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.06.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$402.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

