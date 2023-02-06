aelf Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. aelf has a total market cap of $107.96 million and $30.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005350 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

