aelf Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.36 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $108.06 million and $26.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

