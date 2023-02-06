aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. aelf has a market cap of $106.01 million and $9.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005432 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001960 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

