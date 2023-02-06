AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.63.

AECOM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

