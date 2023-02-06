AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.42

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.42 and last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 1892423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AECOM by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 323,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 140,514 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $3,773,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AECOM by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

