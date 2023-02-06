AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

AECOM Stock Up 0.7 %

ACM traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 196.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 242.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

