Adshares Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.49 million and approximately $503,076.97 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00005422 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,692 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

