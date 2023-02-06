ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Sold by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP lowered its position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,369 shares during the period. ADS-TEC Energy comprises approximately 5.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned about 1.81% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

ADSE stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

